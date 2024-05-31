Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,424,000 after acquiring an additional 188,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

