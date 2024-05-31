Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.26

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 160423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.