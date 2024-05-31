Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lessened by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 24.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.86. 831,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,890. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.