Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.