Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$95.89 and last traded at C$96.12. Approximately 42,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 42,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.88.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.41.

