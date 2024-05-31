Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,691 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 856,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,573 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

