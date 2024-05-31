Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vasta Platform stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.17. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

