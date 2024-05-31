VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.