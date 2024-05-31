Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $173.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.45.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

