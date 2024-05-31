Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.19, but opened at $175.01. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $174.28, with a volume of 782,254 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.81.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

