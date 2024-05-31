Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.0 million-$669.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $21.52 on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,490. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.36 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

