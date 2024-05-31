Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.180 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Up 3.4 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

