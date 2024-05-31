Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

