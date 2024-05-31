Verge (XVG) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $97.38 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.00681044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00123366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00063889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00216815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00091259 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.