Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,970,236. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

