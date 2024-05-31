Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Vicinity Motor has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

