Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRDN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $762.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,195,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

