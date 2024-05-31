Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.77. 1,933,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

