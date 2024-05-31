Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells $254,500.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

