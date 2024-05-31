Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 13,999 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,558.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,737.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 67,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

