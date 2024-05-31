Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.18 and last traded at $103.05. 2,637,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,719,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

