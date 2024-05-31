Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.95

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 94573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Warby Parker Trading Down 0.1 %
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $9,542,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 219,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
