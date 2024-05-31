WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

