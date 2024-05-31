Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,642 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.