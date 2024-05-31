Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 129,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.