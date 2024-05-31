Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $13.50

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

