Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Overweight

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $14,327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448,003 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 109.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares during the period.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

