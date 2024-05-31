Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 106045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

