Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 106045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.15.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
