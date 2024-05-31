WEMIX One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $470.55 million and $2.61 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00001902 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,782,511 coins and its circulating supply is 361,365,434 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,697,226.1681143 with 360,893,846.04167366 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.32176062 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,420,501.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.