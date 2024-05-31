Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of WERN opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

