West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.41. Approximately 152,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,279% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
