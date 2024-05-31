West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.41. Approximately 152,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,279% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.