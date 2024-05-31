Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 59.4% in May

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
WNEB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 19,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.