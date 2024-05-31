Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 59.4% in May

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 227,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNEB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 19,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.