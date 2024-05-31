Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 136422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

