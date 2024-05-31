Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.52

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.52 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 4,620 ($59.00), with a volume of 3074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,470 ($57.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.13) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,382.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,154.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,826.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,901.96%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

