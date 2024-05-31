Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Hemant Patel Sells 5,476 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11).

Whitbread Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,909 ($37.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.13, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,329.51.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.33 ($54.70).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitbread

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.