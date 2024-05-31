WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.