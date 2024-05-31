WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
