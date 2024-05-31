William Blair Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.