William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,316,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

