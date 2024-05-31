WNS’s (WNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WNS by 16.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 41.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

