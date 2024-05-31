XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 3,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
XWELL Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.39.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.
XWELL Company Profile
XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.
