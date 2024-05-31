Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

