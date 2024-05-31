ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $557,106.55 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

