Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

