Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

