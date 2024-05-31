Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.990-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.69-$0.70 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.97.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,452. Zscaler has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

