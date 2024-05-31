Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up to $156.65

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.65, but opened at $183.00. Zscaler shares last traded at $175.23, with a volume of 2,083,399 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

Zscaler Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

