Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the April 30th total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 91,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,020. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.