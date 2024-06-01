13,252 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $402.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

