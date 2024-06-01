1,500 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,727. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,610 shares of company stock worth $5,002,963. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

