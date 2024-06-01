15,110 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,788 shares of company stock worth $1,738,708 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.73 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

