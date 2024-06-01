17,134 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 694,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.79%.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

